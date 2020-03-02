PVCC holds Cybersecurity Day event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you are on the job hunt, one industry in particular is booming in Virginia.
Piedmont Virginia Community College held a Cybersecurity Day Monday, March 2, giving students a chance to explore possible career paths in the growing field.
The commonwealth has the most cyber-security companies per capita in the nation.
Those already in the field look forward to seeing more young minds interested in cyber careers.
"They see the opportunity in cyber-security. I dare say that if I'm invited back next year, or the next year, we're going to need a bigger room, because this is a hot market,” Statewide Interoperability Coordinator Tom Crabbs said.
Speakers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, artificial intelligence companies, Charlottesville Police Department, and the University of Virginia all took part in Monday’s event.
