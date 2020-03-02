Pres. Jim Ryan reads to kids at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest celebrated Doctor Seuss’ 116th birthday with children in Charlottesville Monday morning.
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan was joined by Thing One & Thing Two, Cindy Lou, and other characters as he read "The Cat in the Hat" to a group of children at the UVA Medical Center early Monday, March 2.
The reading event kicked-off a week-long celebration of Dr. Seuss hosted by the Hospital Education Program and the Child Life Specialists at UVA Children’s Hospital.
Karin W. Skeen with UVA Health says Dr. Seuss’ books still make a special connection with children today.
“The way he uses words and rhymes, children really love that,” Skeen said. “The more they read, the more they were endeared to him."
The hospital has reading events planned all throughout the week.
