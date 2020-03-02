Non-profit works to get voters to the polls on Super Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A ride service is making sure everyone who wants to vote has a way of getting there.
“CAR2 Vote” is a volunteer service that gives lifts to the polls on election day for free.
The service started in 2012 and is available to people who live in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
The co-founder of “CAR2 Vote” says this is a way of keeping up democracy.
“This primary we’re really using as a good dry run for November, when we know we’re going to be hitting all our cylinders for the Presidential. This will be our third Presidential Election coming up in November and we want to make sure we have all the wrinkles ironed out.” CAR2Vote co-founder Gayle Hyder-Wiley said.
If you or anyone you know needs a ride to the polls you can call the non-profit at 434-260-1547.
