No. 8 men’s lacrosse downs Air Force 15-5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 8 Virginia men’s lacrosse beat Air Force 15-5 on Sunday, March 1st at Klockner Stadium.
The 'Hoos improve to 4-1. The win concluded UVA’s five-game homestand to start the 2020 season.
Midfielder Payton Cormier led Virginia with three goals and two assists. Attcker Michael Kraus had three goals with one assist. Kraus also has a point in 54-straight games, which is tied for the nation’s longest active streak.
Virginia is away the next three games. The Cavaliers travel to Brown on Saturday.
