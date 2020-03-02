Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to thicken as we go through the day. Showers will develop later as a cold front pushes east. Any shower activity is expected to be widely scattered. Another round of scattered showers will arrive Tuesday. As the cold front moves away, skies will gradually clear, and Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week. By the end of the week another system will bring shower chances and more seasonal temperatures. Skies should clear by the Weekend. Don’t forget to turn yours clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night !