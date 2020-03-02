Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to thicken as we go through the day. Showers will develop later as a cold front pushes east. Any shower activity is expected to be widely scattered. Another round of scattered showers will arrive Tuesday. As the cold front moves away, skies will gradually clear, and Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week. By the end of the week another system will bring shower chances and more seasonal temperatures. Skies should clear by the Weekend. Don’t forget to turn yours clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night !
Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: mostly sunny, High around 60...Low: upper 30s
