Emergency responders learning more about drones during Albemarle Co. conference

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of public safety has landed in Albemarle County as first responders across the commonwealth gather at King Family Vineyards for the 4th annual Public Safety UAS Conference.
Deputies, EMTs and other emergency personnel spent Monday, March 2, learning more about drones and other unmanned aircrafts systems (UAS) in hopes of using them to make their job safer and more efficient.
UAS can be used during different emergencies, including active-shooter situations or identifying hotspots in a fire. First responders will be learning and discussing best practices and uses for drones throughout the three-day conference.
Vendors and trainers were also on-site to teach attendees about the equipment and its capabilities.
Former-Charlottesville Fire Chief Charles Werner hopes drones become a common tool for every first responder.
“We’re seeing now that drones are actually making the job safer for public safety. So a police officer can fly into an area and check something, as opposed to having exposed to actually being shot. A firefighter can fly into a hazmat situation and measure things without being in harms way,” Director of Drone Responders Charles Werner said.
Piedmont Virginia Community College is hosting the three-day conference, which runs through Wednesday, March 4.
