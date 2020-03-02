Early sun, increasing clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine will be with us for the morning commute. As a cold front tracks east, clouds will begin to increase by late morning. Showers are expected to begin this evening. A second round of scattered showers will move through the area Tuesday morning. Around a quarter of an inch is possible. Drier air will work in later Tuesday. Sunny and nice Wednesday, with more scattered showers late Thursday into early Friday. Pleasant weather for the Weekend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night !
Today: Increasing cloudiness and breezy, High low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Early showers, the becoming mostly cloud, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Early shower, then clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60, Low: upper 30s
