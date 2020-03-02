Early sun, increasing clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine will be with us for the morning commute. As a cold front tracks east, clouds will begin to increase by late morning. Showers are expected to begin this evening. A second round of scattered showers will move through the area Tuesday morning. Around a quarter of an inch is possible. Drier air will work in later Tuesday. Sunny and nice Wednesday, with more scattered showers late Thursday into early Friday. Pleasant weather for the Weekend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night !