Congregation Beth Israel hosts Census information session, featuring Delegate Sally Hudson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Congregation Beth Israel hosted a community information session Sunday about the 2020 census, getting the word out about what’s new on this decade’s count of America’s population.
57th District Delegate Sally Hudson attended to deliver opening remarks about how important the survey is. She noted that the census has a large impact on federal funding. The Census Bureau estimates one uncounted person represents 2,000 less per year in federal funds, or 20,000 total in the decade between censuses.
“We miss a family of five and that’s $100,000. That’s money that’s not going to our roads, and our schools, our housing, or healthcare," Del. Hudson explained.
Hudson also noted that Charlottesville is home to many people that fall in what the Census Bureau calls “hard-to-count populations." College Students, renters, and minorities are commonly under-counted.
“A big concern with the census, with our community being under-counted, is questions about privacy and concerns about your information being spread to other agencies,” Javier Raudales of undocumented advocacy organization Sin Barreras said. The Census Bureau wants to reassure undocumented people that is not the case, and information will be gathered strictly for statistics in accordance with federal laws. There is no citizenship question on the 2020 census.
To get the word out, and ensure a full and accurate count, the Census Bureau is working locally with organizations like Sin Barreras to make sure the undocumented population feels safe and is included in the final tally.
“They’ve given us these opportunities with Spanish language material to fill it out through the internet through the phone," Raudales explained. "Also, they’re recruiting people who speak the Spanish language breaking down a big barrier.”
Census reporting opens on April 1. For more information, visit the official census website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.