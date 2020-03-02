Charlottesville Court Square subcommittee seeks input on marker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A subcommittee is working on a solution for the removed enslaved auction block marker in Charlottesville’s Court Square.
Before members make any plans, they are trying to learn what the people most impacted by the marker, and its removal, want. The Court Square Subcommittee of the Historic Resources Committee plans to do some deep listening to the descendants of the enslaved people, especially those who were sold in Charlottesville.
Several descendants were invited to the subcommittee meeting inside the Gordon Avenue Library on Monday, March 2. Plans are still in the early draft stage, and will need to be recommended to the Historic Resources Committee before ultimately being approved by City Council.
Subcommittee members plan to hold at least one more widely-publicized meeting so that more descendants and community members can express ideas for what improvements could be made to a either a temporary or permanent marker for the city.
Calvin Jefferson, a descendant of enslaved people from the Charlottesville area, will chair that meeting.
“It came across very clear that the descendant community has to be more involved in the planning, and the opinion of having an edifice that marks where the enslaved were sold here in Albemarle County,” Jefferson said.
A date for that new meeting has not been set yet. Information will be posted to the Charlottesville City Meetings and Events Calendar once it is scheduled.
