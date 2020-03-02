Albemarle Co. man to spend decades behind bars

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man will spend 25 years behind bars in connection with a 2018 murder.
Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Christopher Henderson appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court for sentencing Monday, March 2. He had been found guilty of second-degree murder back in October 2019.
During Henderson’s sentencing, the prosecution showed surveillance video of Angela Lynn Lax using an ATM on June 2, 2018, the last time she was seen alive. Her remains were later found in the area of the John Warner Parkway in November of that year.
Authorities say Henderson had stabbed Lax multiple times in his home, and then cut up her body with a hacksaw. Henderson had hired a cleaning service some time afterwards, as well as had the carpet removed, but investigators found DNA evidence from Lax in the home, including a partial bloody hand print.
The defense argued Henderson had been struggling with mental health, and that he was remorseful over what happened.
Fifteen years of Henderson’s 40 year sentence will be suspended, but he will be required to complete mental health evaluations once he is placed on supervised probation.
