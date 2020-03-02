Albemarle Circuit Court pushes Pancham trial to August

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - The trial for a Bumpass man accused of shooting at two people in a Pantops parking lot last year is again being delayed.
Thirty-three-year-old Ingram Ashley Pancham is facing two malicious wounding charges, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, as well as multiple gun-related charges. His case has twice now been pushed back in Albemarle Circuit Court, as it was set to begin Monday, March 2, after being continued in January.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center on the evening of March 29, 2019. Authorities believe Pancham got into a heated argument during a child visitation exchange. Both victims were treated for injuries and released. The child was unharmed.
Monday, the court set Pancham’s new trial date for August 24.
