Virginia upsets No. 7 Duke edging a 52-50 victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia men’s basketball defeats No. 7 Duke 52-50 on Saturday, February 29 at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Cavaliers improved to 21-7 overall and 13-5 in the ACC. UVA held Duke to 50 points, which is lowest for the Blue Devils in the game in nearly 40 years.
Senior forward Jay Huff was one rebound shy of a triple-double-double tonight. He led the 'Hoos with 15 points, 10 blocks, and 9 rebounds.
Both Braxton Key and Mamadi Diakite had 14 points in the game against Duke.
Virginia has two games left in the regular season. The 'Hoos play Miami next on Wednesday in Florida.
