No. 6 UVA women’s lacrosse falls to top ranked North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 6 Virginia women’s lacrosse fell 18-12 to No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday, February 29th.
Virginia falls to 4-2 on the season. It was a back and forth game until the Tarheels scored 12 goals in the second half, seven of those goals were in the last 14 minutes.
“We got a little tired," says head coach of Virginia Julie Myers. "We got a little bit sloppy with the decisions that we made with some of the shots we were taking. As we got tired, I think they got stronger. They were able to jump out on that lead.”
Junior attacker Taylor Regan and senior attacker Nora Bowen both led the Cavaliers with three goals a piece today.
“I think in the first half we came out super strong ready to compete," says Regan. "In the second half our energy dropped a little bit. I think on the draw kind of killed us. Our first half ground balls were awesome and the second half ground balls, we let up on those.”
The 'Hoos take on George Mason on Wednesday at Klockner Stadium.
