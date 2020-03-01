Milder first few days of March

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start to this first day of March, it will turn pleasant this afternoon. Sunshine and a blue sky, along with a milder southerly light breeze.
Not as cold overnight with a light southwest breeze. A storm system will be developing over the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley Monday. Much of the day will be dry. Clouds and wind will be on the increase. Late day rain shower possible, mainly west over the Shenandoah Valley.
Few passing showers Monday night into Tuesday. Remaining mild through mid week. A little more rain later Thursday into Thursday night. As this low pressure area passes by to the southeast, it will become a little cooler late week and for the first full weekend of the new month. Not a lot of rain expected. Most places will not get more than a quarter inch of rainfall from Monday evening through Thursday night.
Sunday: A cold start to the day. Sunshiny and pleasant this afternoon. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Fair sky and not as frigid. Lows in the 30s. Light southwest breeze.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Much of the day will be dry. Highs upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s across central Virginia. Southwest winds at 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon and night. Lows upper 40s. Some showers Monday night.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Clouds and sun. Mainly dry. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Shower chance later in the day and night. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Friday: Drying and clearing. High near 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.
