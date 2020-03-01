Liberation and Freedom Day Events kicked off on Sunday with a panel of activists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A group of activists fighting for equity had the opportunity to tell their story Sunday afternoon.
The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted “Racial Justice and Black Feminism: Activists Tell The Story.” A panel kicked off with Bree Newsome discussing her efforts to remove the confederate flag from the South Carolina State House grounds.
Hundreds of people attended the event including the pastor of Mount Zion First African Baptist Church. “Whenever young people do well in our church I always try to honor and be supportive of whatever they do because if you have good support, it also helps to encourage you to succeed and work harder,” Reverend Alvin Edwards says.
The event kicked off the “Liberation and Freedom Day” events. There are several other events happening this week including a concert at the Haven.
