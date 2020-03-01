Improvements being made to Avon Road Extended are coming this summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A busy Albemarle County road is going to get some major improvements and part of those will be done by the end of this summer. The county has been working on a study about Avon Extended Road for more than a year. “We hired an outside consultant to do a lot of the work and it was led out of the Community Development Department.”
Albemarle County examined ways to make the road more efficient for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. “They collected a lot of data about the existing conditions on the road, the development that was occurring along the road, problem areas, and a lot of it related to the bicycle and pedestrian network and how that was sort of disconnected,” Albemarle County Transportation Planner Kevin McDermott says.
That data will turn into major improvements."We’ve got a project that’s going to build sidewalk on the east side of the road from the Lakeside development all the way out to the Cale school, and then we’re also putting a crosswalk in at Cale Elementary," McDermott says.
A homeowner at Avinity, a neighborhood off Avon extended, is excited about the updates, but also ready for them to be made. "The crosswalk at Cale, to be honest with you, it's shocking that it has taken this long to get it," Paul McArtor says.
The county might also remove the stoplight at the Mill Creek intersection and put in a roundabout, but that project has not been funded just yet.
