Feeling like spring with some rain soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold overnight as a southwest breeze will keep most areas above freezing. Tracking a developing storm system over the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley Monday. We will have a mild southwest wind and mainly dry conditions ahead of this system Monday afternoon.
A passing light shower or sprinkles possible Monday evening and night. A better rain chance on Tuesday. About a quarter inch of rain is projected from Monday evening through Tuesday night. Remaining mild through mid week.
Most forecast models have now trended the Thursday storm system more to our south. That means we will likely stay dry now from Wednesday into the first full weekend of March!
It will turn cooler as a weak weather disturbance, a clipper type system passes by to our north Friday into Friday night. More typical temperatures late week and weekend.
Sunday night: Hazy starshine. Not as cold. A light southwest breeze. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Increasing clouds, mild and breezy. Highs in the 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s for central Virginia. Late shower shower possible for the I-81 corridor.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Will feature the best rain chance. There will be showers during the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. It now looks dry. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 40.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 30 degrees. We spring forward one hour early Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Sunday: Sunshine. Highs upper 50s.
