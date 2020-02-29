UVA organization hosts Black Womanhood in College Workshop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization at the University of Virginia is helping young woman of color get a glimpse of college life.
The “Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center” hosted a Black Womanhood in College Workshop on Saturday where more than a dozen girls from Charlottesville area high schools heard from a variety of speakers and got a tour of the university’s grounds.
“Each year we try to provide some unique experience for them whether it’s how to navigate financial literacy or panels for woman who have different experiences at UVA,” UVA Women’s Center’s Program Director of Global Outreach and Engaged Scholarship Jaronda Miller-Bryant says.
The workshop is an annual event, but any member of the community wanting to learn more about the black woman college experience can listen to the Center’s podcast called Speaking on Hues.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.