UVa Baseball crushes Dartmouth 20-1 in series opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored twenty runs in a game for the first time since 2016, as the Cavaliers beat Dartmouth 20-1 on Friday at Disharoon Park.
UVa scored seven runs in the 1st inning, and put eight on the board in the 7th.
Sophomore Nick Kent went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.
Freshman Chris Newell had two hits, including a grand slam.
The Wahoos pounded out 22 hits, which is tied for the eighth most in single game since Brian O’Connor took over the team in 2004.
Virginia (7-3) and Dartmouth will play Game Two on Saturday at one o’clock.
