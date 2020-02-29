March in like a Lamb

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An icy cold wind on the last day of February will cause our overnight lows to be well below freezing into the start of Sunday morning. The wind will turn to a milder southerly direction Sunday afternoon. This will allow for a warming trend for the first few days of March. Tracking a developing storm system to our west on Monday. Much of the day looks dry with increasing clouds. It will be breezy and mild in the afternoon.