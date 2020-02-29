March in like a Lamb

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An icy cold wind on the last day of February will cause our overnight lows to be well below freezing into the start of Sunday morning. The wind will turn to a milder southerly direction Sunday afternoon. This will allow for a warming trend for the first few days of March. Tracking a developing storm system to our west on Monday. Much of the day looks dry with increasing clouds. It will be breezy and mild in the afternoon.
Off and on rain from Monday night through Thursday night. Our weather pattern will be unsettled. Not all day rains though. Rainfall projection for the first week of March is less than a half inch.
Spring-like Monday through Wednesday. A more average air mass arrives late week and weekend. The first full weekend of March will be dry.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Temperatures falling to the low and mid 20s by dawn. The wind will relax overnight.
Sunday: Sunshiny and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Fair sky and not as cold. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Milder with at least a dry first half of the day. A late day shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest breezes. Rain showers Monday night. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few rain showers possible. Not total washouts. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50.
Thursday: A few showers around. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Clearing and drying. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Saturday: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs lower 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.