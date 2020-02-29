Cold end to February, milder March 1st

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold finish to February and then a warm up into March.
Saturday - Leap Day - last day of February will feature sunshine, breezy conditions and cold temperatures. Daytime highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and a brisk west-northwest wind, will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s during the day. After a cold start Sunday morning, temperatures will start to rebound to milder levels.
March will come in Like A Lamb, on Sunday with more sunshine and milder afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s, as winds shift out of the southwest. While dry through the weekend, rain chances will increase as we move into next week. Along with this, warmer temperatures too. Periods of rain later Monday evening through Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible by the middle of the week.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Increasing clouds Sunday night. Lows in the upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with late day or evening rain showers. Highs lower 60s.. Rain showers Monday night. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and warm. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower. Highs in the 60s. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Scattered shower. Highs in the 50s. Lows 40s.
Friday: Shower chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.