Central Virginia dancers showcase their moves for the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dancers across central Virginia are showcasing their best moves for the community. Charlottesville celebrated the “World of Dance” at Carver Recreation Center as part of National Dance Week.
NBC29 is a proud sponsor of the event. It’s a chance to promote and highlight different types of dance styles within the community.
The dance styles included everything from hip-hop to jazz and clogging. More than a dozen groups took part.
The National Dance Foundation ambassador, Maria Daniel, says Charlottesville has a very diverse population, which makes events like this one even more enjoyable.
“Dance is a uniting entity. Dance has no words -- you don’t have to speak in order to connect. What we do is bring people in the community together who would not otherwise cross paths," Daniel said.
“Dance is like any art form it’s a form of communication. We’re trying to get across specific ideas or moods, or feelings or a cultural theme, like a folk dance,” dancer Amanda Liscouski said.
This is the fourth year for the event and plans are already in the works for next year. It’s set to be held the last Friday in February.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.