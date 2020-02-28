Breezy and Cold Leap Day - Saturday. Turning Milder Sunday to Start March

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold finish to February and then a warm up into March.
Saturday - Leap Day - last day of February will feature sunshine, breezy conditions and cold temperatures. Daytime highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and a brisk west-northwest wind, will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s during the day. After a cold start Sunday morning, temperatures will start to rebound to milder levels.
March will come in Like A Lamb, on Sunday with more sunshine and milder afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s, as winds shift out of the southwest. While dry through the weekend, rain chances will increase as we move into next week. Along with this, warmer temperatures too. Periods of rain later Monday evening through Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible by the middle of the week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Lows mostly in the mid to upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Increasing clouds Sunday night. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with late day showers. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Rain showers Monday night. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and warm. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and even and thunderstorm is possible later in the day and evening. If some sun breaks out, highs may reach 70 degrees for central VA. We will for sure reach the 60s. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Morning showers. Some clearing. Highs in the 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.
