Black Makers Market honors artisans of color as Black History Month comes to a close

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Black History Month is coming to a close, but one store in downtown Charlottesville is sending it out in style.
Darling Boutique hosted a Black Maker’s Market on Saturday. The store hosts pop-up shops every Saturday, but this one was special: they only featured artisans of color.
“Our shop is half handmade and half secondhand but we’re a consignment shop,” Darling Boutique owner Linnea White said. "We feature, almost 80 live artisans in the store all the time, but today, we’re kind of just bringing to the forefront, makers of color, to show that support in the community.”
The store featured multiple vendors selling a variety of products. One, Northshea, sells shea butter made by and supporting villagers in Ghana who had previously been exploited making the product. The boutique says it may continue to sell some of the products featured in the future.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.