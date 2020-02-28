Virginia women’s basketball team beats Pitt 66-55 at JPJ

“I’m really excited about the win," says head coach Tina Thompson. "It’s a joyous occasion anytime you get a win in the ACC, but I’m not so excited about how we started. I’m a little disappointed in how we started the game coming off the game that we played at Virginia Tech. I know that my girls can play a lot better and be a lot more efficient than we were, but because we are who we are; we fight, we push, we play from start to finish whether we’re doing the right things or not, we were able to put ourselves in a position to win. Again, I’m really happy about the win, but we need to go back and work on some things.”