Virginia women’s basketball team beats Pitt 66-55 at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team held off a late rally by Pitt to win 66-55 on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVa led by 12 points with five minutes to play in the game, but a 9-0 run by the Panthers cut the deficit to 56-53.
The Wahoos answered with a 10-2 run to close out the game, and preserve the victory.
“I’m really excited about the win," says head coach Tina Thompson. "It’s a joyous occasion anytime you get a win in the ACC, but I’m not so excited about how we started. I’m a little disappointed in how we started the game coming off the game that we played at Virginia Tech. I know that my girls can play a lot better and be a lot more efficient than we were, but because we are who we are; we fight, we push, we play from start to finish whether we’re doing the right things or not, we were able to put ourselves in a position to win. Again, I’m really happy about the win, but we need to go back and work on some things.”
Virginia (13-15, 8-9 ACC) will be back in action at home against No. 8 NC State for Senior Day on Sunday at one o’clock.
