Tracking a disturbance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine Today. A weak disturbance may bring an isolated rain or snow shower later this afternoon. No accumulation are expected. Temperatures will become a little colder for the start of the Weekend. As high pressure moves east, a southwesterly flow will warm conditions starting on Sunday. Unseasonably mild temperatures will be with us throughout much of next week with a few rain showers. Have a great and safe Weekend !