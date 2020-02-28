Tracking a disturbance

Impressive warm-up

By David Rogers | February 28, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:57 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine Today. A weak disturbance may bring an isolated rain or snow shower later this afternoon. No accumulation are expected. Temperatures will become a little colder for the start of the Weekend. As high pressure moves east, a southwesterly flow will warm conditions starting on Sunday. Unseasonably mild temperatures will be with us throughout much of next week with a few rain showers. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and chilly, High: upper 40s

Tonight: “cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy, Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Increasing cloudiness, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Clearing and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30

