TJHD: No one in Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus

The Virginia Department of Health and the local Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is preparing Virginia communities for the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. TJHD is working closely with community partners in all preparedness efforts and information sharing. As of February 26, 2020, no one in Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19. The latest information is available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. While the immediate risk of COVID-19 is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part in helping us to respond to this public health threat.