Staunton leaders push to revitalize West End

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton leaders are hoping to revitalize the city's West End and they say the momentum is there.
The city's economic development director lists a number of reasons for this, including the West End's recent designation as an Opportunity Zone, aging infrastructure and housing, a completed FEMA flood study, and the potential for a $300,000 EPA's Brownfields Program grant.
The city aims to engage the people who live and work in the West End as they develop a shared vision for the neighborhood.
A community open house is planned for March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Hall Park activity room.
