Small snow and rain shower chance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance will pass over the region through Friday evening. It has increased our clouds and the wind will remain blustery. Some sprinkles and or flurries possible through early evening. Most areas will remain dry and cold.
More sunshine returns on the last day of February, Leap Day, Saturday. It will be cold and brisk.
The wind will turn to a milder southwesterly direction on Sunday, March the first. March will come in like a Lamb. Sunshine and a warming trend.
As it turns milder next week, our rain chances will increase. Off and rain Monday evening through Thursday morning. Even a thunderstorm is possible later on Wednesday. It’ll be more like spring until late next week.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, blustery and chilly. A spotty rain/snow shower possible. Highs in the 40s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows mostly in the mid to upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Increasing clouds Sunday night. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with late day rain showers. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Rain showers Monday night. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Rain showers and mild. Highs in the 60s. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers and even and thunderstorm is possible later in the day and evening. Mostly cloudy. If some sun breaks out, highs may reach 70 degrees for central VA. We will for sure reach the 60s. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Morning rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Mostly cloudy.
