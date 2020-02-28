Orange County High School offers formal cosmetology class

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County High School is expanding its options for students who plan on entering the workforce right after graduation.
This is the first year the school is offering a formal cosmetology class. The county transformed a room in its central office into a space where students feel as though they’re working in a salon.
Administrators added the course after a survey revealed this program was something many students want to take part in.
“There’s a high need for a lot of the different trades, and a lot of students may or may not want to go to college. They may decide later to go, but we want to provide them with some training here at school so that when they leave, they are work ready and able to support themselves,” Director of Secondary Education for Orange County Public Schools Renee Honaker said.
The course is only open to juniors and seniors. After taking two levels of the class over the course of two years, the students can then take the state cosmetology exam.
