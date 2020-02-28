One-lane bridge in Albemarle County causing concerns for people living in the area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A one-lane bridge in Albemarle County is causing some concern for people living in the area. People say the free union bridge across from Glass House Winery is becoming more and more dangerous these days.
Some people say the danger may be due to increased traffic from the winery and more people moving to the area. They are hoping to make the bridge safer by highlighting some of the biggest issues and reaching out the county officials.
People living in free union say they have been complaining about driving conditions on the one-lane bridge for close to seven years, but that their words have fallen on deaf ears. One of those concerns is because people feel the bridge is outdated. The bridge was once dry on both sides with concrete, but is now surrounded by water with no barriers from the lake at the winery. One woman says a car was pulled from the water two weeks ago.
Statistics from Albemarle County Police show only five crashes on the bridge from 2017 to 2019. Citizens say crashes could be avoided with better posted driving directions for people who do not use the bridge often.
“What happens is because it’s not clearly marked, you’ve got the one lane bridge sign, which is great, but it’s no telling people how to actually use the road, you know are you yielding are you suppose to stop at the one lane bridge, so there’s a lot of confusion for those who are not quite accustomed to that bridge," Ann-Marie Guadagno, Free Union Citizen said.
Guadagno has sent a letter to Ann Mallek on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors in hope of a response. In the meantime, a petition has been started on Facebook and hard copy, which has more than a hundred signatures.
