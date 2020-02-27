Louisa County High School hosts Career and Technical Education Showcase

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Louisa County High School are showing the community their skills with a hands-on approach.
The school hosted a career and technical education showcase so people could see the students in action. Students provided many services for just five dollars including oil changes, haircuts, a delicious barbecue dinner and more.
“They invest in the schools when they pay their taxes and when they are concerned about the next work force and knowing when they get old, they retire that there's going to be somebody there to replace them, so when they come into the schools and they can see it first hand and see the great things our students can do,” Kenneth Bouwens, Career and Technical Education Director said.
This is the third year of the career and technical education showcase night.
