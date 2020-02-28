JMRL: Nelson Memorial Library to temporarily close

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Memorial Library is closing its doors for about two weeks so that it can accommodate an expansion project.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library announced Friday, February 28, that the closure will be from February 29 to March 16. Limited services will be available when Nelson Memorial Library reopens.
The Nelson Memorial Library will be closed from Saturday, February 29 until Monday, March 16 to accommodate the next phase of the library expansion project.
When the library reopens on March 16, patrons will visit the “pop-up” library in the center part of the building, which will have limited services and space.
Here is what will be available to patrons using the “pop-up” library:
- New and Bestseller Books for Adult, Young Adults, and Children.
- DVDs
- Books on CD
- Current Newspapers and Magazines
- Holds from other locations
- Copy and Fax Machine and WiFi Printing
- A limited number of Chromebooks to checkout with your library card for use in the library
Patrons will not have access to the library collection, reference materials, or Nelson County Historical Society materials. However, patrons can still put “holds” on items from one of the other seven JMRL branches and have them sent to Nelson Memorial Library.
JMRL staff would like to thank everyone for their patience during this exciting transition into a larger space.
For more information about the Nelson Memorial Library expansion project, visit www.grownelsonlibrary.org.
