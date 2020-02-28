Greer Elementary welcomes STEM program for minorities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greer is the first elementary school in the state to start a chapter of The Black Society of Engineers. They hope it inspires children to pursue a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) early in life.
Students have already started building and programming robots and interacting with complex technology.
“It's really really fun and exciting,” says fifth-grader Zyasia Williams.
Greer STEM teacher, Shelby Bowen, hopes this will close the equity gap so that all kids of different backgrounds get exposure to STEM fields. "These are skills needed in the future...Employers are looking for people who can work in teams who can solve problems creatively and collaboratively," says Bowen.
Principal Steve Saunders attributes the success of the program to students’ abilities to work interactively. “Instead of using just worksheets, they can put their hands on robots or legos and design and build things,” Saunders said.
In May, the fourth and fifth-grade students will complete challenges and put their robots to the test in a showcase.
