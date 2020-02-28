Foxfield under new ownership

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Foxfield racetrack in Albemarle County will soon be under new ownership.
A press release from the Blue Ridge Group Friday, February 28, announced management and oversight of the races will be transitioned to the newly formed Foxfiled Racing, LLC on June 1.
Last year, all 179-acres of the property received protection under conservation easements, ending a lawsuit over the future of the racetrack.
Foxfield Racing, LLC will continue under two, five-year leases to run the spring and fall steeple chase races.
This year’s spring race is set for Saturday, April 25.
02/28/2020 Release from the Blue Ridge Group:
The wishes of the founder of Foxfield Mariann Tejeda are continuing to be fulfilled. In her will, Mrs. Tejeda’s requested the “perpetuation of the Foxfield Races in Albemarle County for the recreation, education and enjoyment of the people of Albemarle County and their friends and visitors and of Virginia who appreciate the equestrian sports, competition, and related activities.”
To this wish, the Foxfield Racing Association is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to ensure the future of the Foxfield Races. Beginning June 1, 2020, the management and oversight of the Foxfield Races will be transitioned to the newly formed Foxfield Racing, LLC. Under the guidance of Dr. Reynolds Cowles and fellow members, Foxfield Racing, LLC will continue under two 5-year leases to run the Spring and Fall National Steeplechase Association sanctioned races. Thomas J. Dick, who was appointed to the Foxfield Racing Association board as vice president in 2014 began to oversee the operations of Foxfield Racing Association and succeeded his brother Ben in 2015 as chairman and president. Over the past year and a half, Tom Dick in cooperation with Dr. Cowles have developed a new governance structure going forward under local leadership. Dr. Cowles is a past board member of the National Steeplechase Association and serves as Safety Committee chair of the NSA presently.
The Foxfield Racing Association’s Mr. Dick has developed a plan to place the historic 178-acre venue into an ‘open space’ easement working closely with Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) in Richmond, VA and the local Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority (ACEA). Chaired by county resident Jay Fennell, the ACEA has approved the easement application and all final documents have been forwarded to the Department of Conservation and Recreation for final review of the easement. The Property will be protected from future development in perpetuity. Under this easement, a long list of beneficial public activities will be permitted, i.e. The Women’s 4-Miler and other charitable fundraisers. The Marian Tejeda Foxfield Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization will be established to support equine activities and organizations specializing in supporting children with special needs.
The Spring 2020 Foxfield Race will be held on Saturday, April 25. The Foxfield Racing Association and Foxfield Racing, LLC are committed to continuing the Steeplechase tradition and maintaining the open space easement. For more information about the Foxfield Races, tickets and reserved parking, please visit foxfieldraces.com.
