Foxfield under new ownership

To this wish, the Foxfield Racing Association is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to ensure the future of the Foxfield Races. Beginning June 1, 2020, the management and oversight of the Foxfield Races will be transitioned to the newly formed Foxfield Racing, LLC. Under the guidance of Dr. Reynolds Cowles and fellow members, Foxfield Racing, LLC will continue under two 5-year leases to run the Spring and Fall National Steeplechase Association sanctioned races. Thomas J. Dick, who was appointed to the Foxfield Racing Association board as vice president in 2014 began to oversee the operations of Foxfield Racing Association and succeeded his brother Ben in 2015 as chairman and president. Over the past year and a half, Tom Dick in cooperation with Dr. Cowles have developed a new governance structure going forward under local leadership. Dr. Cowles is a past board member of the National Steeplechase Association and serves as Safety Committee chair of the NSA presently.