Fluvanna Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection with 2018 murder

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says it has made an arrest in connection with a 2018 murder.
FCSO announced Friday, February 28, that Suzanne Ruth Mirsky is charged with murder, four counts of child abuse, and two counts of animal cruelty. Mirsky was arrested Monday, Feb. 24.
The charges stem from a 13-month investigation into the death of Mirsky’s daughter, 19-year-old Kayla Mirsky.
Investigators say Kayla died on December 12, 2018, while in the care of her mother.
The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details about its investigation.
Mirsky is scheduled to appear in Fluvanna Circuit Court on March 27.
02/28/2020 Release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office:
On February 24, 2020, Suzanne Ruth Mirsky was arrested on indictments for murder in violation of 18.2-32 Code of Virginia, four counts of felony child abuse in violation of 18.2-371.1 Code of Virginia, and two counts of animal cruelty in violation of 3.2-6570 Code of Virginia.
The indictments came after the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office presented evidence to the Fluvanna County Circuit Court grand jury relating to the December 12, 2018 death of Kayla Mirsky. Kayla Mirsky was a 19-year-old female who died while in the care of her mother, Suzanne Mirsky.
The indictments stemmed from a thirteen-month investigation into the death and other events in the Mirsky home by sheriff’s investigators. During the investigation, evidence was obtained to support the charges of murder, child abuse, and animal cruelty.
As the case in pending court, additional details will not be provided at this time.
Mirsky’s next court appearance is set for March 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Fluvanna County Circuit Court.
