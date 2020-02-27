Cold Through the Final Days of February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder temperatures have returned and will carry through these last days of February.
High pressure slowly building eastward, along with an exiting storm across eastern Canada will keep cold air in place through Saturday, before temperatures begin another warm up starting Sunday. Still brisk winds tonight and breezy Friday. Wind chills will make it feel colder. Sun and clouds Friday with highs in the 40s, ahead of a quick weather disturbance that could trigger a stray shower and or some sprinkles or flurries during the afternoon.
Behind this disturbance, another reinforcing shot of cold air for Saturday. While dry this weekend, temperatures Saturday the coldest of the stretch with lows in the low to mid 20s and highs either side of 40. The return of milder air will begin on Sunday, with even warmer temperatures through much of next week, along with the return of rain showers.
Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and cold. Low upper 20s.
Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Stray PM rain and or snow shower or flurries possible. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Low: mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Warmer. Highs low 60s. Low upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy. Highs mid 50s.
