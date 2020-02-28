Charlottesville city manager lays out proposed 2021 budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s city manager is asking city council to approve a budget of more than $196 million for the next fiscal year. Most of this money is going towards schools, affordable housing and increasing wages.
This year’s proposed fiscal budget is just above a 4% increase from last year.
A good portion of the city’s proposed budget includes funding for the city’s Police Civilian Review Board, Home to Hope program, a new office for equity and inclusion, and money for planning Unity Days.
Richardson is recommending the real estate tax rate stay at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Members of the Charlottesville Professional Firefighters Association have been urging city council and Richardson to allocate funding for nine new positions to help combat overtime in the department.
Richardson says the city has not cut any of the Fire Department’s funding this year, and says that any increase in personnel would be gradual.
“As far as the increases in personnel, as I told the fire department and the City Council that that would be a gradual process. That was something that was done before I got here so it was something that I had to inherit and try to move forward and try to figure it out.” City Manager Tarron Richardson said.
Richardson will formally present his proposed budget to City Council at its meeting on Monday.
The first public hearing on the budget is set for March 16.
