Charlottesville-area nonprofit hopes to find permanent home
Sign for People And Congregations Engaged with Ministry (PACEM) (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By Annie Schroeder | February 28, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 2:21 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shelter that houses women in Charlottesville and Albemarle County during the winter months is looking to settle into one spot.

People And Congregations Engaged with Ministry (PACEM) is a nonprofit that works with dozens of churches to provide different locations for shelter every night.

The shelter is accepting donations for a permanent home.

PACEM is also looking for more churches to host the shelter during spring and summer months.

