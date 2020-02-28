Charlottesville-area nonprofit hopes to find permanent home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shelter that houses women in Charlottesville and Albemarle County during the winter months is looking to settle into one spot.
People And Congregations Engaged with Ministry (PACEM) is a nonprofit that works with dozens of churches to provide different locations for shelter every night.
The shelter is accepting donations for a permanent home.
PACEM is also looking for more churches to host the shelter during spring and summer months.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.