Central Virginia receives $28 million broadband internet grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of central Virginians will be getting reliable home internet, thanks to a federal grant program.
Central Virginia Electric Cooperative was awarded a $28 million loan and grant package to provide broadband internet to several counties in central Virginia through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program. Virginia’s 7th District Congressional Representative Abigail Spanberger was on hand to celebrate the award.
“That means that there will be a family where the kids will be able to get online and be able to do their homework. It means there’s going to be veterans across central Virginia who will be able to connect to the VA Telehealth Services," Spanberger said. “It means there’s gonna be farmers and producers who are going to be able to use their precision agriculture technologies to the fullest extent."
The grant will bring internet to more than 17,000 homes, as well as multiple healthcare facilities and educational centers.
