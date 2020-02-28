Boardgame convention draws hundreds to Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 500 people gathered at Albemarle County’s DoubleTree Hotel for the annual PrezCon Boardgames Convention.
The convention draws people from across the country to play and compete in boardgames most people have not heard of. The games range from historical to fantastical themes.
“If you’re doing the Civil War revolutionary war games, you can say, ‘Well what happens if Jeb Stuart got to Gettysburg a day early?,’” gamer Kim Codoley said.
Codoley also assisted with organizing this year’s event, which draws in a variety of age groups to compete in tournaments, or learn new games.
“It’s very competitive. So, they’re all your ‘frenemies’ at some point, and you look forward to playing some people that are really good,” gamer George Seary said.
“I was in 9th grade and my dad asked me if I wanted to go to PrezCon,” Kelsey Codoley said. “I had the best time ever, and 17 years later and I’m still coming, I haven’t missed it for anything.”
There are more than 400 games for players to choose from; however Monopoly and Chutes & Ladders are not among them.
“People are always like, ‘oh a board game convention, do you play Monopoly?’ And I’m like no, they’re a little bit more in depth than that,” Kelsey Codoley said.
The games require strategic thinking and staying focused, and that’s exactly what Kelsey Codoley likes about them. Organizers also emphasized there are no video games at PrezCon.
“I just like that you’re unplugged, you know? You’re not on your phone, you really have to focus, and it’s like social interaction,” she said.
The convention ends Sunday, March 1.
