Albemarle County man arrested following social media threat against Charlottesville High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police say an arrest has been made following a social media threat against Charlottesville High School.
Eighteen-year-old Alex Gabriel Prince of Albemarle County was arrested in East Hanover, New Jersey, at 6:40 p.m on Thursday.
The school division says a parent reported the possible threat to staff on Thursday morning. All after school activities were canceled out of an abundance of caution.
Officials arrested Prince for threats of death or bodily harm. He's currently being held in New Jersey.
City schools will operate on a normal schedule on Friday, February 28.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
The Charlottesville Police Department is announcing the arrest of a suspect in connection to a social media threat against Charlottesville High School.
Alex Gabriel Prince, an 18-year-old resident of Albemarle County, was arrested by authorities in East Hanover, New Jersey, at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
CPD has obtained warrants against Prince for threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property, a violation of Virginia State Code § 18.2-60. He is currently being detained in New Jersey pending extradition.
Charlottesville City Schools will operate on a normal schedule on Friday, February 28, 2020.
CPD would like to thank its detectives for their hard work on this case, and greatly appreciates the assistance of the Charlottesville City Schools and authorities in New Jersey. This collaboration resulted a swift resolution and helped ensure the safety of our students.
