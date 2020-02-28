ACAC parking lot construction begins Sunday, Charlottesville businesses raise concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For people living in Charlottesville, parking trouble downtown is a tale as old as time. Now, ACAC members could be joining the fun.
The Gleason Street parking lot at ACAC’s downtown location will be closed starting Sunday. In its place, a new eight-story office complex is being built. That complex will offer some parking to ACAC customers, including more security, lights, and electric vehicle charging ports.
“We’re very excited about this new parking garage," ACAC VP of Marketing and Communications Susan Johnson said. "It’ll be safer, well-lit, covered, and just so much nicer than what our members have had before.”
However, that parking will not be available until construction is completed in 2021. In the meantime, gym-goers will have to look elsewhere. ACAC has a variety of proposed solutions, including available parking on the first floor of the Home 2 Suites hotel garage next door, and additional valet service.
“Two (valet) kiosks one right here at the front door and then one on Garrett Street," Johnson said. "They’ll be available for the better part of every day, except Sunday. Then, members can also self-park, they can use the current parking deck that we have, and there’s plenty of street parking for our members as well.”
If members go for the street parking route, they will be competing for the available spots that downtown businesses say are crucial for their customers.
“If I take a lot and I’m converting it to something else there ought to be a way that the city’s working with me to figure out where else we can provide parking," Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville President Joan Fenton said. "That’s a step that doesn’t happen.”
Fenton says that parking is already an issue, referencing the temporary bus depot on Market Street caused by construction on Water Street. While that temporary depot lasts only until March 9, She said that she hopes the city has a plan to alleviate the temporary parking shortage.
“I think the city needs to do everything they can to enhance parking accessibility," Fenton explained. "This is a private lot so they don’t have control on that, but the city has controlled the streets and has control of other areas, and can incentivize parking.”
To avoid congestion, ACAC is encouraging downtown patrons to consider visiting their other locations around Charlottesville.
