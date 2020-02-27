Wednesday’s high school basketball playoff scores & highlights

High School basketball playoff scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Wednesday, February 26th.

By Mike Shiers | February 27, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 12:12 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL PLAYOFFS

Class 4 Region B Quarterfinal

  • Courtland 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 56
  • Huguenot 107, Chancellor 67
  • Louisa 66, George Wythe-Richmond 52
  • Monacan 98, Eastern View 48

VISAA PLAYOFFS

Division I Quarterfinal

  • Episcopal 67, St. Anne’s-Belfield 54
  • Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Bishop Ireton 63
  • St. Stephens-St. Agnes 91, Benedictine 55
  • Trinity Episcopal 84, Cape Henry Collegiate 76

Division II Quarterfinal

  • Blue Ridge School 72, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
  • Highland-Warrenton 81, Miller School 68
  • Middleburg Academy 70, Steward School 66
  • Norfolk Collegiate 76, Hargrave Military 74

Division III Quarterfinal

  • Carmel 63, Walsingham Academy 48
  • Eastern Mennonite 63, Amelia Academy 49
  • Life Christian 84, Carlisle 52
  • The Covenant School 50, Fairfax Christian 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL PLAYOFFS

Class 4 Region B Quarterfinal

  • Eastern View 53, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52
  • Hanover 56, Louisa 41
  • King George 53, Powhatan 36
  • Monacan 72, Chancellor 27

Class 1 Region B Semifinal

  • Riverheads 63, Cumberland 22

VISAA PLAYOFFS

Division I Quarterfinal

  • Paul VI Catholic High School 57, Collegiate-Richmond 28
  • St. Annes-Belfield 68, Flint Hill School 38

Division II Quarterfinal

  • Highland-Warrenton 61, The Covenant School 27
  • Miller School 61, Seton School 47
  • Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Trinity Christian School 22
  • Steward School 58, Fredericksburg Christian 39

