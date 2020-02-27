Wednesday’s high school basketball playoff scores & highlights

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
VHSL PLAYOFFS
Class 4 Region B Quarterfinal
- Courtland 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 56
- Huguenot 107, Chancellor 67
- Louisa 66, George Wythe-Richmond 52
- Monacan 98, Eastern View 48
VISAA PLAYOFFS
Division I Quarterfinal
- Episcopal 67, St. Anne’s-Belfield 54
- Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Bishop Ireton 63
- St. Stephens-St. Agnes 91, Benedictine 55
- Trinity Episcopal 84, Cape Henry Collegiate 76
Division II Quarterfinal
- Blue Ridge School 72, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
- Highland-Warrenton 81, Miller School 68
- Middleburg Academy 70, Steward School 66
- Norfolk Collegiate 76, Hargrave Military 74
Division III Quarterfinal
- Carmel 63, Walsingham Academy 48
- Eastern Mennonite 63, Amelia Academy 49
- Life Christian 84, Carlisle 52
- The Covenant School 50, Fairfax Christian 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
VHSL PLAYOFFS
Class 4 Region B Quarterfinal
- Eastern View 53, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52
- Hanover 56, Louisa 41
- King George 53, Powhatan 36
- Monacan 72, Chancellor 27
Class 1 Region B Semifinal
- Riverheads 63, Cumberland 22
VISAA PLAYOFFS
Division I Quarterfinal
- Paul VI Catholic High School 57, Collegiate-Richmond 28
- St. Annes-Belfield 68, Flint Hill School 38
Division II Quarterfinal
- Highland-Warrenton 61, The Covenant School 27
- Miller School 61, Seton School 47
- Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Trinity Christian School 22
- Steward School 58, Fredericksburg Christian 39
