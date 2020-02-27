Used cooking oil, grease now accepted at McIntire Recycling Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority (RSWA) is now accepting used cooking oil at the McIntire Recycling Center in Charlottesville.
The move comes after localities like the city and Albemarle County have run into issues with controlling fats and oils in sewage lines, and cooking oils often get poured down the drain
"We had been looking at what our options were and we're able to team up with Five Star Septic, who has provided a collection container that they will be servicing on a regular basis to pump out the used oil," RSWA Director of Solid Waste Phillip McKalips said.
Up to 300 gallons of oil can be donated at a time. The oils will be re-purposed to help create bio-fuels and animal feeds.
RSWA says solidified fats and greases will still be accepted at the McIntire Recycling Center, as well as at the Ivy Convenience Center, in the compostable food waste collection containers. Motor oils and antifreeze are collected for free at the Ivy Convenience Center.
02/27/2020 Release from the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority:
The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is pleased to announce it is expanding services at the McIntire Recycling Center (MRC).
Through a partnership with Five Star Septic Inc., RSWA is offering a Used Cooking Oil (UCO) collection program. Visitors may now dispose of used, liquid cooking oil and grease at the MRC. Five Star Septic has provided a 300-gallon sealed container, located next to the MRC entrance, where customers can dispose of UCO and grease. Containers that customers use to bring UCO to MRC should be taken home for reuse or disposal.
Five Star Septic will collect the container for regular servicing, and the UCO and grease will be recycled for beneficial reuse, such as to manufacture biofuels or to be processed into animal feeds. This collection will help keep fats, oils, and greases out of the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County Service Authority sewer systems, where they can cause expensive clogs and backups.
Solidified (no longer liquid) fats and greases will continue to be accepted at the MRC, and at the Ivy Convenience Center in the compostable food waste collection containers. Motor oils and antifreeze are collected for free at the Ivy Convenience Center; they cannot be disposed of in the UCO container or the compostable food waste collection containers.
The McIntire Recycling Center is located at 611 McIntire Road, Charlottesville VA and is open Wednesday through Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (beginning March 8, MRC will be open until 6:30 p.m.).
The Ivy Material Utilization Center is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903 and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit: https://www.rivanna.org/mcintire-recycling-center/
