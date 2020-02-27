Southern Environmental Law Center files injunction against Trump administration rollback of environmental protections

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Trump administration is set to roll back a longstanding piece of environmental legislation, but one central Virginia group is crying foul -- and fighting back.
The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) has filed an injunction against the Trump administration to prevent a rollback of 50-year-old piece of legislation: the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The act requires federal agencies to produce environmental impact statements for projects seeking federal funding, and include minorities and low-income persons in those analyses.
In 2017, Trump issued an executive order directing the Council on Environmental Quality to accelerate NEPA proceedings. SELC filed the injunction in February, on the grounds that their Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for documents into the rationale for the rollback had not been answered for 17 months.
“We’re looking for when public comment and comment from industry or from a whole range of groups came in," SELC’s lead attorney on the case Kym Hunter said. "How those comments were processed, and what it was that led the administration to come up with the proposal that it did.”
The SELC is asking the court to halt the rollback until their FOIA request is fulfilled.
“What we’re asking for is a pause in that process until we have the documents we requested so we can be a fully informed participant in the rule making process," Hunter said."
The injunction is set for a hearing on March 9, in the Western District Court’s Roanoke location.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.