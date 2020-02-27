Police investigating reported threat to Charlottesville High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a reported social media threat to Charlottesville High School.
The high school cancelled after-school activities Thursday, February 27, however a band concert at CHS is still set for 7 p.m.
The school division says a parent reported the possible threat to staff Thursday morning. According to a note sent to families, Charlottesville police have not yet been able to verify the post. At this time they do not believe there is a risk to the school.
Officials say Charlottesville High School will be open Friday, February 28.
