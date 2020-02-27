Noticeably colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly sunshine and a blustery wind. High pressure building in will control our weather over the next few days. Gusty wind will make temperatures feel even colder. A weak weather disturbance will pass by with little to no precipitation later on Friday. The weekend looks dry. By Sunday a warm up is expected, and that is expected to last into much of next week. Our chances for scattered showers will increase next week as well.
Today: Mostly sunny and blustery. High in the 40s. 30s for the Shenandoah Valley.
Tonight: Mostly clear and brisk, Low upper 20s to lower 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low 40s. Low: mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs low 60s. Low upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.
