Noticeably colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly sunshine and a blustery wind. High pressure building in will control our weather over the next few days. Gusty wind will make temperatures feel even colder. A weak weather disturbance will pass by with little to no precipitation later on Friday. The weekend looks dry. By Sunday a warm up is expected, and that is expected to last into much of next week. Our chances for scattered showers will increase next week as well.