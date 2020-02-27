No. 7 UVa Women’s Lax falls 13-12 in Double OT against Richmond in home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team lost 13-12 in double overtime against Richmond in its home opener at Klockner Stadium on Wednesday.
UVa (4-1) trailed by as many as four goals in the 2nd half, but rallied to take a 12-11 lead on a goal by Olivia Schildmeyer with 1:51 remaining in regulation.
The Spiders tied the game on a free position shot with under a minute to play, and scored the game-winner with six-seconds left in the second overtime.
Schildmeyer, Courtlynne Caskin, and Sammy Mueller each had a hat trick for the 'Hoos.
Virginia will host No. 1 North Carolina in its ACC opener on Saturday at noon.
