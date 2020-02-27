Henry Abraham, longtime University of Virginia professor, dead at 98

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Henry Abraham, a professor at University of Virginia for 27 years and an expert on the court system, has died at 98.
Abraham was born in Germany in 1921, and immigrated to the U.S. in 2937 to avoid Nazi persecution. After serving in the Army, he became a professor of political science, first at the University of Pennsylvania and later, in 1972, at UVA.
“He was one of the greatest scholars in his field ever," UVA Political Science Professor James Todd, a student of Abraham, said. "Student of the court, he pioneered the idea of comparative judicial studies, looking at courts in other countries, and the way he approached teaching and mentoring, foster this love of learning and teaching that we all develop towards as students.”
Abraham retired from UVA in 1997, but continued to teach as part of the university’s Osher Lifetime Learning Institute.
